Robin L. (Betzer) Shafer

March 17, 1963 - Feb. 24, 2021

DECATUR - Robin L. (Betzer) Shafer, 57, of Decatur, passed away on February 24, 2021 in her home surrounded by those who loved and were loved by her.

Robin was born in Decatur on March 17, 1963, the daughter of Robert E. and Karin (Dash) Betzer. Robin married Robert (Bobby) W. Shafer on June 25, 1988. Bobby lost his battle with cancer on July 31, 2007. Surviving are the biggest joys in her life, her sons Robert C. (Jessica) Shafer of Macon, IL and Jacob A. (Crystal Storm) Shafer of Decatur; her fiance Mike Donaldson of Decatur; mother: Karin D. (Dash) Betzer-Garner and step-father Delbert Garner of Decatur; brothers: Rick E. Betzer of Decatur; Randy E. (Lisa) Betzer of Decatur; sister: Renee L. (Donald) Woollen of Decatur; grandson: Kaden Shafer of Macon; granddaughter: Kayla Johnson; and soon to be grandson Hudson K. Shafer of Decatur; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous extended family members in the Peoria area and in Florida; as well as numerous friends and co-workers who loved her. Robin was preceded in death by her father.

Robin was a retired teacher's aide for DPS #61 (Parsons School), Warrensburg Latham Elementary School and Sunnyside School, working with SED kids. Robin also worked at Peerless Cleaners for numerous years. Robin was a current board member on the Decatur and Macon County Area Crime Stoppers board for over 18 years as recording secretary. Robin loved swimming and taught swimming at the YMCA in Decatur and in Macomb, IL. She served as a lifeguard at Decatur area pools and served as a summer park leader for the Decatur Park District.

Robin was an avid camper and had a seasonal camping site in Robin Hood Woods in Shelbyville, IL where she had numerous camping friends.

Robin loved to travel and have great adventures, especially on girl's weekends with her sister and mother.

Robin's family would like to send a huge thank you to Cancer Care of Decatur, especially Dr Velasco and his staff during her 2-1/2 year battle against cancer. We would also like to send a special thank you to her dear friends and co-workers at Peerless Cleaners for all that they have meant and done for Robin and her family.

Services to celebrate Robin's life will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Christian Church in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Robin will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, next to Bobby. Memorials may be made to Decatur and Macon County Area Crime Stoppers, Box 34, Decatur, IL 62525 or First Christian Church, 3550 N. MacArthur Rd, Decatur, IL 62526. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.

The family of Robin Shafer has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with her funeral arrangements. Please view Robin's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.