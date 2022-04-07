Rodney Allen Hartman Sr.

June 5, 1953 - April 3, 2022

DECATUR - Rodney Allen Hartman Sr., 68, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence in Decatur, IL, surrounded by his family.

Rodney was born to Glen and Patricia (Creek) Hartman on June 5, 1953, in Decatur, IL. After high school, Rodney worked at A.E. Staley Mfg., then, went on to work at ADM where he retired after almost 30-years of service as an operator at the Corn Sweetener Plant.

He married Linda Kay Carter on December 7, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Red and Fighting Illini. He loved reading history and sports, and watching western movies.

He and his wife, Linda, loved traveling. Their favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas, NV. They enjoyed watching the shows and gambling together.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Linda Hartman; children: Rodney Hartman Jr., Jennifer (Jason) Wrigley; stepchildren: Lesley (Elijah) Evans, Chad Imel; brothers: Gary Hartman, Kevin Roberts, Jon Roberts; grandchildren: Nicole Imel, Drew, and Connor; and many extended family and friends.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Karen Brown.

Memorials to the American Heart Association and/or Renal Disease Research Institute: renaldiseaseresearch.com

Condolences may be sent to Rodney's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.