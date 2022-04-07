Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Allen Hartman Sr.
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Rodney Allen Hartman Sr.

June 5, 1953 - April 3, 2022

DECATUR - Rodney Allen Hartman Sr., 68, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence in Decatur, IL, surrounded by his family.

Rodney was born to Glen and Patricia (Creek) Hartman on June 5, 1953, in Decatur, IL. After high school, Rodney worked at A.E. Staley Mfg., then, went on to work at ADM where he retired after almost 30-years of service as an operator at the Corn Sweetener Plant.

He married Linda Kay Carter on December 7, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Red and Fighting Illini. He loved reading history and sports, and watching western movies.

He and his wife, Linda, loved traveling. Their favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas, NV. They enjoyed watching the shows and gambling together.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Linda Hartman; children: Rodney Hartman Jr., Jennifer (Jason) Wrigley; stepchildren: Lesley (Elijah) Evans, Chad Imel; brothers: Gary Hartman, Kevin Roberts, Jon Roberts; grandchildren: Nicole Imel, Drew, and Connor; and many extended family and friends.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Karen Brown.

Memorials to the American Heart Association and/or Renal Disease Research Institute: renaldiseaseresearch.com

Condolences may be sent to Rodney's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.