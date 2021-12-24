Menu
Rodney W. Overheul-Harrison
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Rodney W. Overheul-Harrison

July 30, 1965 - Dec. 17, 2021

DECATUR - Rodney Wayne Overheul-Harrison, 56, of Decatur, died in Springfield at St. John's Hospital on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Rodney was born on July 30, 1965 in Decatur, IL, son of Larry Harrison and Shelia Spaulding. He attended MacArther Highschool. Rodney enjoyed country music, cooking, helping others to be very creative, drawling, and tattooing, as he was a local tattoo artist.

Surviving is his mother, Sheila Overheul; father, Larry Harrison; brothers: Darrell Harrison, Jon Overheul, James Overheul, Joe Harrison, Troy Harrison, Kari Beadle; step brothers: Todd Overheul, Craig Overheul, and Michael Overheul.

He was preceded in death by his step father Jon Michael Overheul.

You are invited to sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 24, 2021.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
I was so sorry to hear of your passing. Too many young people are being taken in the prime of their life. I always wanted one of your paintings. I loved them. R.I.P. I'll always remember how you loved to play with Zak. Thank you for that. You will be missed down here
Glenda Lewis
Friend
December 28, 2021
