DECATUR – Rodney W. Skowronski, 54, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, in his home with family at his side.

Rodney was born September 1, 1966, in Decatur, the son of Frederick G. and Sharon K. (Bodine) Skowronski. A graduate of Mt. Zion High School, Rodney was a longtime general contractor in Decatur. He was the vice president of the Sunday mixer league at Spare Time Lanes and attended Resurrection Life Church. He married Tonya Maltby on August 31, 1991 and she preceded him in death on November 15, 2017. He then married Penny Lyn (Hoffman) Pagel on November 23, 2018, in Hopkins, SC.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Penny of Decatur; daughter, Tabitha Kile of Decatur; parents, Frederick and Sharon Skowronski of LaPlace; bonus daughters: Nicole, Heather and Megan Pagel all of Effingham; grandchildren: Landyn, Kaylonnah, Alex, Stella, Clara and Emma; brothers: Dennis (Brenda) Skowronski of Decatur and Rick (Becky) Skowronski of LaPlace; other relatives friends and glam-doggies: Peeshy and Lulu.

Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until the service time at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Resurrection Life Church.

The family of Rodney W. Skowronski is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
