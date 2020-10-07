Roger D. Edgecombe

Feb. 22, 1958 - Oct. 3, 2020

OREANA - On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Roger D. Edgecombe, loving husband, son, brother, father of four, grandfather of 11, friend to many, passed away at age 62.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Oreana Christian Church, Oreana, IL with Pastor Dan Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the church. Face masks are requested at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Oreana Christian Church or the American Cancer Society.

Rog was born February 22, 1958 in Decatur, IL to William and Tamara Kay (Walker) Edgecombe. He started at ADM on March 25, 1985 and retired from there on August 1, 2018. He married Janet Hickerson on June 17, 1995.

Rog loved God and loved going to church. He so loved to ride his Harleys with his buds. They rode to Sturgis many times. He had a lot of laughs with his dear friends. He loved playing with his grandchildren and teaching them to drive. He became a wonderful cook. After retirement Rog was able to share the skills and knowledge, he had gained through his career by traveling to Montana and providing consultation for the startup of a hemp oil plant. Surviving Roger is his wife, Janet; his children: Alicia (Brad) Mullen of Florida; Tiffany (Wade) Cox of Mt. Zion; Levi Edgecombe of Decatur; and Matthew (Ashley) Grammer of Decatur; grandchildren: Kayle and Mahala Mullen; Meela and Deacon Goetz; Maddie Cox; Mackenzie, Chase, and Audrey Grammer; Chloe Adams; Avery Smith; Maddox Edgecombe; his mother, Tamara Kay Edgecombe of Argenta; sisters, Tammy (Mark) Pool of Clinton and Lorie (Rich) Brunner of White Heath; Rog loved going to Missouri to visit his mother-in-law, Shirley Hickerson. He made so many dear friends there. Especially his wife's siblings Susan and Jim Koch, Jack and Glenda Hickerson and Gary Hickerson. Roger will be so very missed.

Preceding him in death is his father, Bill Edgecombe and his brother, David Edgecombe.

The family wants to thank all of the professional and compassionate people at Boone County Hospital in Columbia, MO; especially his oncologist Dr. Bala and Julie and the wonderful nurse Claire in Cancer Care and Elizabeth in ICU.

