Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger K. Giberson
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Roger K. Giberson

Jan. 14, 1947 - Jan. 2, 2022

DECATUR - Roger K. Giberson, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:03 a.m., Sunday January 2, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

A memorial service to celebrate Roger's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, in GT Church, 500 S 27th Street, Decatur, IL. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion will be assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to GT Church or Marian M. Marquiss Education Trust c/o Edward Jones, 2001 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL, 62526. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Roger was born January 14, 1947, in Lakewood, IL, the son of Eldon R. and Doris J. Giberson. He married Teresa I. Eades in 1976. Roger formerly worked as an electrician for Giberson Electric and most recently owned and operated OTH Equipment. He was a member of GT Church. Roger enjoyed stock cars at Macon Speedway.

Surviving is his daughter, Virginia E. Betz of Decatur; stepchildren: Patty McCormick (Toby Bullard) of Jonesboro, IL, and Brandon McCormick (Laura) of Decatur; grandchildren: Sausha McCormick-Mantell (Brody), Haley McCormick (Dan Cordray), and Mariah McCormick (Trent Rohrback); great-grandchildren: Raylan, Gavin, Quinn, Silas, Levyn, Ryker, and Manny; sisters: Shirley Long of Decatur, and Lisa Hills (Tom) of Greer, SC; brothers: Phillip L. Giberson (Annette) of Decatur and Eldon Jerry Giberson (Lanie) of Custer, SD.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Teresa.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
GT Church
500 S 27th Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Roger was a brother in work, a brother in Christ, and a true friend. God bless.
Mike Faught
January 7, 2022
Your In our thoughts and prayers. Roger was a good kind hearted man.
Rick Cox
Friend
January 7, 2022
Prayers and condolances to all the family!
Betty Reindl
Family
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results