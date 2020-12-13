Roger Leroy Varner

Nov. 10, 1940 - Dec. 5, 2020

MACON - Roger Leroy Varner, 80, of Macon, IL, loving brother; father; grandfather; and uncle, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Virden, IL.

He was born on November 10, 1940 in Lovington, IL to Gordon and Cleta (Mardis) Varner. He married Rita Hosler from Monticello, IL June 3, 1961 and had three beautiful children with her, they were married for 24 years. He married his second wife, Delilah K. Helm, in April of 1985. Delilah preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. He served in the United States Army as a mechanic at Ft. Hood, TX and later worked until retirement for Caterpillar in Decatur, IL.

Roger's family wishes; we could have had many more years with him. He loved practical jokes, telling stories, playing games, fishing and hunting. One of our fondest memories will always be the way he would laugh so hard, his eyes would water and you could hardly understand what he was saying, but you'd be laughing right along with him. He taught his children to enjoy laughter, even when it was at our own expense!

Roger is survived by one brother, Steven (Elizabeth) Varner, Monticello, IL and two sisters: Charlotte Lake, Tomball, TX and Susan (Bob) Gas, Monticello, IL; one son, Roger Varner II, Ft. Wayne, IN; and two daughters: Rita Kristina (Gary) Harris, Ocilla, GA and Robin Irene (Jeff) Spille, Greenfield, IN and two step-daughters: Theresa Krall, Taylorville, IL and Lisa Warner, Taylorville, IL; his grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; one sister, Doris Marie who died in infancy; one brother, John Varner; one step-son, David Wolfe and his wife, Delilah.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Keller Cemetery in Lovington, IL with military graveside honors and Pastor Gerald McPhillips officiating. Burial will be at Keller Cemetery in Lovington, IL.