Roger R. Workman

Sept. 5, 1943 - Dec. 29, 2021

MOWEAQUA - Roger R. Workman, 78, of Moweaqua, died December 29, 2021, in Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, in First Christian Church of Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., prior to service time. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Tenleigh's Troops. Social distancing and masks are recommended.

Roger was born on September 5, 1943, in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Claude R. and Doris (Camac) Workman. He married Brenda Shrake on July 30, 1999, in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.

Roger was a member of First Christian Church of Moweaqua. He helped start the Moweaqua Ambulance Service and served as an EMT and member of the Moweaqua Fire Department. He served on the Moweaqua Co-op and Moweaqua Golf Course boards for twenty years, the Shelby County FSA Board and was a charter member of the Moweaqua Lions Club.

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a former police officer, serving both the Moweaqua and the Shelby County areas. He was honored as the Grand Marshall for the Moweaqua Pow-Wow in 2010, and enjoyed a lifelong career in farming.

Surviving is his wife, Brenda; son, Shane Workman of Blue Mound, IL; daughters: Brookie (Ed) Spa of Moweaqua, IL, Dianne (Billy Cox) Willard of Alton, IL, and Jennifer (Steve) Cool of Hiwasse, AR; grandchildren: Ashley (Eric) Beck, Breana (Ricky) Higbee, Ember (Kane) Dickerson, Kegan Willard, Logan Willard, Brittany Cool and Lainey Cool; great-grandchildren: Tatum, Abbi, Ricky and Remington; sister, Lynette (Larry) Culter of Moweaqua, IL; brothers: Randy (Autumn Kinney) Workman of Virginia and Brian Workman of Clinton, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents, step-father, Claude "Skeeter" Brooks and son, Thomas Robert Workman.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.