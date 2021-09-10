Menu
Ronald B. Diamond
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Ronald B. Diamond

July 14, 1933 - Aug. 31, 2021

RIVERVIEW, FL - Ronald Ben Diamond, 88, passed away peacefully at his residence in The Crossings at Riverview, FL on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Ron was born in Chicago, IL on July 14, 1933. He studied at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) where he earned a B.S. degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1955. Ron served two years in the US Air Force.

On June 12, 1955, he married the love of his life, LaVerne E. Longner and together they started their family of three boys: Russ, Gregg and Ron(nie). First living in Chicago, then St. Louis, they moved to Pekin, IL where Ron started his career as a trainee with Caterpillar Tractor Company. In 1976 Ron was promoted to plant manager for Caterpillar's Mapleton, IL foundry. In 1980, they relocated to Decatur, IL where he was named plant manager at Caterpillar's Decatur plant. Ron spent the rest of his career in Decatur, retiring in 1994 after 39 years with the company. A few years after retirement, Ron and LaVerne moved to Naples, Florida.

Ron's family was his greatest joy. He and LaVerne loved having their three sons and families come to visit. Playing golf was a life-long hobby for Ron during which he achieved an outstanding five holes-in-one.

Ron was a member of the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church of Naples where he served for a time as an Elder before moving to Riverview, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife LaVerne, daughter-in-law Judy Diamond, mother Marie and father Ben.

Ron is survived by his three sons: Russ (Dianna) of Valrico, FL, Gregg (Kathy) of Roanoke, TX, Ron (Elicia) of Fishers, IN; along with five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Burke of Chicago, IL.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Ron's honor in the near future. Contributions in memoriam can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, American Cancer Society, and American Heart Association.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 10, 2021
