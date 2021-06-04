Menu
Ronald Lee Faith
1951 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ronald Lee Faith

Dec. 15, 1951 - May 30, 2021

DECATUR - Ronald Lee Faith, 69, of Decatur, died Sunday, May 30, at 6:50 p.m. in his residence with his family by his side.

Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church (3350 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur, IL 62526). The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 8, at 10:00 am at the church. Pastor Travis Bodden will be officiating. The graveside service and burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery with military honors by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. The family requests casual attire.

Ronald was born on December 15, 1951, in Decatur, the son of Denzel and Aline (Hardy) Faith. He married Sandra Kapper of Decatur on April 4, 1970. Ronald was drafted in 1971 during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Thailand in the U.S. Air Force loading bombs on a B52. He sacrificed a lot of time away from his family for the service of his country. He also served in the National Guard in Springfield, IL. He worked as Chief Auditor for the Illinois Department of Corrections, retiring in 2016. He was a member of the American Legion Post 105.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra of Decatur; daughter Laura of Decatur; twin sons: Chad and Tadd, both of Decatur; six grandchildren: Joel, Jordan, Blake, Kayla, Austin, and Faith; his sister Lenora of Maroa; multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents; parents-in-law Virgil and Charlotte Kapper; and brother Floyd. Ronald was thankful to God that he was given the opportunity to go crappie fishing with his boys and grandsons.

Thank you to doctors and nurses at Cancer Care HSHS Hospice and special thanks to Margie, Steve, Carol and Ellen.

Please sign the family guestbook www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rita and my prayers are with Sandy and all the family! Aunt Rita & Uncle Carl
Carl & Rita Faith
Family
June 5, 2021
Laura my heart goes out to you at this sad time
Lynette Flanagan
Other
June 4, 2021
Praying for everyone! My heart hurts for you in your loss! May you feel strength in prayers!
Sherry Lindquist
Friend
June 4, 2021
