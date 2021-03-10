Rose Anna Crawley

Feb. 5, 1947 - March 7, 2021

DALTON CITY - Rose Anna Crawley, 74, of Dalton City, Illinois, passed away March 7, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Rose was born on February 5, 1947 in Oconee, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde Ewin Hicks and Mildred Virginia (Eller) Hicks. Rose married Raymond Larry Dean Crawley on October 24, 1968. She was a homemaker with young children, then returned to the workforce in real estate and later in receiving and delivery at Sears. She was active in her community by serving on the Bethany School Board and as an officer of the Bethany Band Boosters during the 1980s, serving on a multitude of committees and fundraisers to see the Marching Mustangs go to Florida. She was known for her generous spirit, being a wonderful cook, loving wife, mother, and grandma, who loved her sons-in-law as her own. Rose was a very gentle, kind soul to all who knew her. Rose loved her family above all else, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband Larry; daughters: Laura Elizabeth (Eric) Kline of Fort Pierce, Florida and Lisa Marie (Terry) Simpson of Bethany, Illinois; grandchildren: Sierra Kline, Savannah Kline, Christopher Simpson, and Danielle Simpson; step-grandchildren: Michael Simpson and Andrea McVey; one greatgrandchild; three step-great-grandchildren; and an uncle, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Steven Hicks and Larry D. Hicks; and niece Vickie Crawley.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from noon to 1:00. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Donor's choice.

A special thank you to Dr. Anthony McCormack and Dr. Dean Davis and staff. Also Decatur Memorial Hospital staff with special thank you to RN Arven, LPN Ebony, and CNA Veronica for their loving care and compassion.

Condolences may be left to Rose's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Service will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49806.