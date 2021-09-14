Roselee Mae Hill

July 3, 1927 - Sept. 12, 2021

MACON - Roselee Mae Hill, 94, of Macon, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Eastern Star Home in Macon.

Roselee was born July 3, 1927 in Muscatine, IA the daughter of George and Bertha (Lyons) Smith. She was previously employed at the 1st National Bank of Kansas City then as an Associate Administrator with the Eastern Star. Roselee was a member of the Macon United Methodist Church, PHILA, AEA Club, Firestone Retirement Club, Macon Evening Women's Club and volunteered at the Macon Library and St. Mary's Hospital. She married Robert Hill on August 17, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2015.

She is survived by her children: Dave (Kathy) Hill, Christy Hill, and Jeff (Stacey) Hill all of Macon; sister Bonnie Sinclair; grandchildren: Tiffany (Tom) Kelsey, Tracy Kriener, Adam (Sheila) Moore, Michelle (Travis) Wikoff, Amy Booth, Brad Stukins, Angela Stukins, Jarrett Hill, and Jacey Hill; nineteen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Laura Sanderson, Dorothy Pannemann, and Caroline Rogers, brother Russell Smith, twin sons Ronald and Donald, and daughter Kathleen.

Services to celebrate Roselee's life will be 2:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Macon United Methodist Church, 190 W. Bell St., Macon, IL. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the South Macon Township Fire Department or Library.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct., Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.