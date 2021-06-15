Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roxeanna Jean "Roxie" Franklin
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Roxeanna Jean Franklin "Roxie"

April 29, 1938 - June 12, 2021

DECATUR - Roxeanna Jean Franklin, "Roxie" to all who knew her, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Roxie was born on April 29, 1938, in Pinckneyville, Illinois, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Hawkins) Emery. She married and raised five children, making loving homes first in Savannah, Georgia, then in Southern and Central Illinois.

Roxie is survived by her husband Jerry; her five children: Stephen Harsy of Oro Valley, AZ, Sandra Dotson of Decatur, IL, Dale (Beth) Harsy of Citrus Heights, CA, Gary Harsy of Decatur, IL, and Douglas (Jaril) Harsy of Southlake, TX; six grandchildren: Christopher Harsy, Nicolas Harsy, Roxie Danyus, Blake Dotson, Mason Harsy, and Nolan Harsy; four great-grandchildren: Beau Danyus, Elija Danyus, Maci Dotson and Lyla Dotson; and Jerry's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Roxie's passion for learning never waned, and once the children were in school, she resumed her education, starting with her GED, and proceeding eventually to a master's degree in nursing from the University of California, Davis. She became an educator, serving in various faculty positions over the course of her career, teaching and engaging in research. She also worked for many years as a nurse practitioner, providing care to patients from all walks of life.

Roxie and Jerry Franklin met in Sacramento, California, married and spent 23 happy years together. After retirement, they moved to Decatur, where they enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Roxie had a talent for making beautiful homes, both inside and in the garden.

Roxie's family was her priority. She was always there, ready to listen compassionately, never judging, offering gentle advice, support, and love. She will be deeply missed.

A service to celebrate Roxie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Kayla Buren (Sherwood)
Family
June 17, 2021
Kayla Buren (Sherwood)
Family
June 17, 2021
Kayla Buren (Sherwood)
Family
June 17, 2021
Grandma Roxie was an incredible, strong, and compassionate woman that loved unconditionally. I will cherish her always in my heart. She will be deeply missed... deeply. We love you all and are praying for peace over your family.
Kayla Buren (Sherwood)
Family
June 17, 2021
steve Young
June 15, 2021
How lucky I am to have something - Roxie in my life as a mentor and friend - that makes saying goodbye so hard. Jerry - May you and your family find comfort in memories and in the warm embrace of family and friends.
Linda Schmudlach
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results