Roy Dean Jordan

Oct. 29, 1935 - April 6, 2022

DECATUR - Roy Dean Jordan, 86, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur, with Military Rites by the US Army and Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials in Roy's honor may be made to Yoga4Cats, PO Box 712, Decatur, IL, 62525.

Roy was born October 29, 1935, in Edgewood, IL, the son of Everett and Opal (Rush) Jordan. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Roy married Donna Lee Lowe in 1956. She preceded him in death in 2007. Roy was an Engineer in the Natural Gas division of Illinois Power, later Ameren until his retirement. He was active in bowling leagues, Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, and Northwest Boys Baseball. Roy was a member of 1st Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his children: Robert Jordan of Decatur, Deborah (Steve) Fisher of Mt. Zion, Thomas (Tina) Jordan of Hartford, WI, Maria (Justin) Graef of Wisconsin, and Sheryl (Troy) Jestis of Decatur; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Donna; one younger brother; and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.