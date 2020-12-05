Ruby May (Tucker) Fornwalt

March 9, 1933 - Dec. 1, 2020

DECATUR - Ruby May (Tucker) Fornwalt, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in her home.

Ruby was born March 9, 1933, in Decatur, daughter of foster parents, Eric and Lilly Fullington. She married Leon Fornwalt on October 3, 1954. She was a telephone operator for Illinois Bell Telephone Company prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.

Ruby was a devoted and loving wife and mother.

She was a knowledgeable bird-watcher with an interest in and fondness for all animals. Ruby will be greatly missed by her surviving family: husband, Leon; daughter, Elaine (Bud) Cripe of Decatur; granddaughters, Terri (Dan) Moore and Kristi Palmer, both of Decatur; three great-grandsons and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bill; one brother and one sister.

Private graveside services will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Ruby. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.