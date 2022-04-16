Menu
Russell D. Harper
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022

Russell D. Harper

April 1, 1955 - April 2, 2022

LAKE PLACID, Florida - Russell D. Harper, 67, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly of Decatur and Ramsey, IL, died April 2, 2022. At his request, no services will be held.

Russell was born to Raymond R. and Jean M. Cooley Harper on April 1, 1955. He graduated from Lakeview High School and served 20-years in the US Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he worked in Air Transport.

He is survived by wife, Karen Harper; former wife, Debbie Harper; daughters: Sabrina Harper of Connecticut and Jami Harper of SC; step-children: Jesse (Gina) King and Tina (Troy) Westover; grandchildren: Jordan, Shayne, Andreau, Allyanna, and Karleigh: step-grandchildren: Taylor, James, Lily and Scout; great-grandson Klay; step-great-granddaughter, Rori Lou; siblings: Connie Requarth (Fred Spannaus) of Decatur, IL, Michael (Raquel) Harper of Hampton, TN, Anne (Larry) Jurgens of Lockport, IL, Patrick (Deb) Harper of Decatur, IL, Carol Harper of Springfield, IL, and Edward (Dawn) Harper of Ramsey, IL. Also survived by aunts, an uncle, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Harper; and his grandparents.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 16, 2022.
