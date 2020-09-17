Ruth C. Matthews

Nov. 3, 1936 - Sept. 14, 2020

SULLIVAN - Ruth C. Matthews, 83, of Sullivan, passed away at 9:35 p.m. Monday September 14, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Columcille Catholic Church, Sullivan. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Reed Funeral Home Sullivan with Prayer Service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Rite of Committal and Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Columcille Catholic Church or to the Green Gardens Community Relations Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family requests that everyone practice social distancing and wear face masks for the visitation and funeral mass.

Ruth was born November 3, 1936 in Sullivan, the daughter of Edward William and Ida Laura Jenkins Taylor. She was a graduate of Sullivan High School. Ruth had worked at the Tower Cafe' in Decatur, Crane Potato Chip Company in Decatur, Les and Louise's Restaurant, K-zels Family Restaurant and the Masonic Home in Sullivan. She was a member of St. Columcille Catholic Church and the Sullivan VFW Auxiliary. Ruth married James "Jim" Matthews on June 12, 1954 in Decatur and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2018.

Surviving are her children Patty Cazel of Cadwell. Rick (Janine) Matthews of Sullivan, Scott (Bonnie) Matthews of Decatur, Jean (Steve) Hazel of Decatur, Joan (Joe) Matheson of Sullivan and Julie (Terry) Cox of Moweaqua; twin sister Ruby Spaar of Bathsheba, Kansas; cousins Jim (Sharon) Taylor of Forsyth and Eddie (Jean) Taylor of Sullivan; twenty grandchildren, forty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Joe Taylor and Johnnie Taylor, sister Louise Schott, grandson Tyler Carr and great great grandson David Lee Matthews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care of our mother.