Ruth E. McCollom

Aug. 5, 1922 - Sept. 7, 2020

DECATUR - Ruth E. McCollom, 98, of Decatur, passed away September 7, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center surrounded by her family.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery with Father Joe Molloy officiating. Memorials in Ruth's honor may be given to Holy Family Parish, 2400 S Franklin Street Rd, Decatur, Illinois 62521. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family.

Ruth was born August 5, 1922 in Decatur, the daughter of John and Anna (Blenz) Moser. She married Reed "Mac" McCollom on October 26, 1946 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on October 4, 1995. Ruth was a senior buyer for K's Merchandise Mart, retiring after 28 years. She was a devoted Cubs fan and enjoyed working in her yard. She was also a huge fan of Michael Jordan. Ruth was a charter member of Holy Family Parish in Decatur.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Tom) Hunt of Colorado, John Mark (Marla) McCollom of Decatur, and Tim (Jane) McCollom of Decatur; grandchildren, Heather Roberts, Amy Gustafson, Matt McCollom, Kelsey Luy and Nick Hunt; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Kater of Decatur and Patty Stockman of Effingham.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reed "Mac" McCollom; sisters, Helen and Marilyn; and brothers, Bob and Johnny.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Imboden Creek and Imboden Gardens for the wonderful and tender, loving care provided to Ruth for the last few years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.