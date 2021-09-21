Menu
Sadie Rose Trim Fox
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Sadie Rose Trim Fox

March 12, 1928 - Sept. 16, 2021

DECATUR - Sadie Rose Trim Fox, 93 of Decatur died in her home on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

A celebration of Sadie's life will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at First Christian Church 3350 North MacArthur Road, Decatur Illinois. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00am followed by the service and burial in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek Illinois. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Church or the Mt. Zion Library. Tanzyus – Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Sadie was born March 12, 1928 in Greenville, Mississippi daughter of Harry Franklin and Johnnie Kent Trim. She was a High School Art Teacher in Mississippi, Washington, Oregon, and Illinois. Sadie was a member of First Christian Church Decatur, Mt. Zion District Library Board, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She held a Bachelor's Degree from Delta State University Mississippi and a Master's Degree from Millikin University Illinois. She married Marion F. Fox July 7, 1982 in Decatur IL.

Surviving is her husband Marion F. Fox, her son Russell (Christina) Hollingsworth; son in-law Terry Meyer; step-children: David (Linda) Fox, Nancy (Jerry) Mills, and Judith Fox and sister Hattie Trim Lester; grandchildren: Abigail Hollingsworth (Andrew) Fraser, Christopher Meyer, Emily Hollingsworth, Michael Meyer and Elena Hollingsworth; and several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews all of whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Paula Meyer; and siblings: Ann Trim (William) Boykin, Thomas F. (Annabelle) Trim, Billy E. (LouAnn) Trim, W. Paul (Carolyn) Trim.

You are invited to sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Christian Church
3350 North MacArthur Road, Decatur, IL
Sep
22
Service
11:00a.m.
First Christian Church
3350 North MacArthur Road, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear sweet Sadie. I am sorry you are gone but after our talks believe you are at the big oak table with all the others and sharing with the Lord. Thank you for the times we swam and talked. Am sure everyone was there waiting to greet you.
Carolyn Trim
Family
November 23, 2021
