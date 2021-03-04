Menu
Sammie Leon Lowe Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street
Decatur, IL

Sammie Leon Lowe, Sr.

Mar. 16, 1942 - Jan. 12, 2021

DECATUR - Sammie Leon Lowe, Sr., 78, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Sammie's life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be directed to Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church.

Sammie was born on March 16, 1942 in Decatur, IL, the son of Sam B. and Sylvia L. (Davis) Lowe. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1968, serving in Vietnam from 1967-1968. Sammie married Patricia A. Creager on November 29, 1975. He retired from CSX Railroad on May 31, 2006. Sammie was a member of Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church where he served as head usher. He was a former member of Izaak Walton League of America.

Sammie is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Lowe of Decatur; children: Sammie Lowe, Jr. of Decatur, Benjamin Lowe of Decatur, Johnny Lowe of Decatur, Connie (Johnny) Bledsaw of Warrensburg and Kathy (David) Lane of Maroa; sister, Sue Pettypool of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special cousin, David Lowe of Decatur; special friends: Bob and Terri Young of Decatur; beloved dog, Bailee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Judy Lowe and Sharon Kupic; brother, Wayne Lowe and his granddaughter, Kate Hubble.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church
IL
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sam is good man! I'm sorry for your loss of Sam to Lowe Family, Friends, Thoughts and prayers go out to you family and friends!
Hank Richardson
March 6, 2021
Faith is our comfort as we grieve. May your faith in Christ´s promises bring you peace at this very sad time in your life. I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33 Love and hugs
Louie & Dee Brunner
March 5, 2021
Dad you are truly missed. Thanks for always teaching us all great work ethic and to be a kind neighbor. We will continue to take care of mom. Until we meet again dad thanks for everything you taught us. Breathe easy dad love you .Kathy
Kathy Lane
March 4, 2021
