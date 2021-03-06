Samuel C. Miracle Jinks

Feb. 3, 1953 - March 4, 2021

DECATUR - Samuel C. Miracle Jinks, 68, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital with his sister by his side.

Sam was born February 3, 1953, in Vanceburg, KY, the son of Kleon Jinks and Rida L. Kennard. He worked as a manager of various restaurants.

Sam is survived by his mother, Rida Jinks of Decatur; siblings: Hope (Milo) Isaacson of Annawan, Faith (Alan) Curtis of Decatur, and Jackie Jinks of Decatur; nephews: Sean Isaacson of IA, and Austin Wells of Macon.

Sam was preceded in death by his father.

The family would like to thank Sam's nurse, Shannon, at Eagle Ridge for taking great care of Sam.

In honor of Sam's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services are planned. Memorials in memory of Sam may be made to the donor's choice.

The family of Samuel C. Miracle Jinks is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.