Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel C. Miracle Jinks
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Samuel C. Miracle Jinks

Feb. 3, 1953 - March 4, 2021

DECATUR - Samuel C. Miracle Jinks, 68, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital with his sister by his side.

Sam was born February 3, 1953, in Vanceburg, KY, the son of Kleon Jinks and Rida L. Kennard. He worked as a manager of various restaurants.

Sam is survived by his mother, Rida Jinks of Decatur; siblings: Hope (Milo) Isaacson of Annawan, Faith (Alan) Curtis of Decatur, and Jackie Jinks of Decatur; nephews: Sean Isaacson of IA, and Austin Wells of Macon.

Sam was preceded in death by his father.

The family would like to thank Sam's nurse, Shannon, at Eagle Ridge for taking great care of Sam.

In honor of Sam's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services are planned. Memorials in memory of Sam may be made to the donor's choice.

The family of Samuel C. Miracle Jinks is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.