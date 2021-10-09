Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Burns
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Sandra Burns

April 3, 1970 - Oct. 6, 2021

DECATUR - Sandra Burns, 51, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Elwin United Methodist Church; with visitation two hours prior to service time at the church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be made in Sandra's honor to: Shriners Hospital for Children.

Sandra was born April 3, 1970, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of John and Sherrie (Threlkeld) Funk. Sandra worked in homecare for several nursing homes during her career.

She is survived by her parents John and Sherrie Funk; son, Cody (Morgan) Burns; grandchildren: J.J. and Libby, all of Decatur, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers during this horrible time.
Darlene Pastor Jones
Other
October 12, 2021
I´m truly sorry for your loss. Praying for your family. God bless
Paula Ward
Other
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results