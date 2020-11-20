Menu
Sandra Carol Buell

MT. ZION - Sandra Carol Buell, 76, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL. Pastor Brenda Nevitt and Jeanine Snearly will officiate. Please observe all social distancing guidelines. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center of Decatur.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 20, 2020.

I knew Sandy from high school. Had not seen her for years. So sorry to see that she passed.
Juanita Sherwood
November 20, 2020