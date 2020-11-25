Sandra K. Lowry

April 16, 1952 - Nov. 20, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Sandra K. Lowry completed her service to this world on Friday November 20, 2020. Not wanting to trouble anyone she drove herself to Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL, and passed of a sudden heart attack. My mom was 68. She was brought into this world by her loving parents Bob and Betty (Burk) Robbins April 16th, 1952; also in Shelbyville. She graduated from SHS and after marrying, spent her formative years in Sullivan, Illinois serving both Moultrie and Shelby county senior citizens in a myriad of positions. If you knew Sandi Lowry, you knew that she was the penultimate caregiver. Never one to sit still she was forever looking for ways to help family and her community. No person or cause was "too small or big" for her to lend a helping hand. She had recently been filling her "extra time" volunteering at the Shelby County Food Pantry, making holiday ornaments for soldiers overseas, and writing positive messages for the Niemann-Pick Foundation periodical.

My wife says, "despite all of her own personal losses, Sandi was full of love for her fellow human and a fountain of hope and strength for everyone." My mom was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Belinda prior to the age of 12, husband Tom Lowry and my beautiful sister Callie Joan at the tender age of 34.

Sandi abhorred ANY sort of recognition for her diligent efforts to take care of family and community. She was an embarrassingly talented children's book illustrator, cake decorator, and crafter. She created an amazing array of holiday themed decorations that sprang forth from her upstairs craft room. She would bake, decorate and most importantly to her, give away her goods to family, friends and employees of many of the nearby healthcare facilities. My mom's home was a place for myself and my family to escape St. Louis and find peace, serenity and love. Her collections of gingerbread, moose, roosters, and ever present red trucks filled me, her son Nick (Kelli) Traxler and our daughters her "adorable grandbabies" (Emma and Brynn) with such joy and holiday cheer.

My mom also collected friendships over a cup or TEN of her beloved Folgers coffee on her deck. She spent hours conversing with and more importantly listening to any and all that sat with her. Her best friend and sister, Tammy Scrivner of St. Louis, and she would sit for hours together. Aunt Tammy also survives my mother as do her two sons Doug (Sarah) Storm of Bloomington, IN and Ian (Jill) Storm of St. Louis. My mom loved her nephews' sons Doug (Adam and Peter), Ian (Elliot, Oliver and Jasper) as if they were her own "grandsons." She would have it no other way.

Sandi also leaves behind two obnoxiously spoiled cats as well as literally a two page front and back list of every upcoming Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movie. The list is complete with columns denoting which she had seen, recorded, and/or needed to record. Rest assured Mom we will fulfill this noble quest in your stead this year. It is the least we can do for such a beautiful and unassuming soul. Rest in peace Mama.

A celebration of Sandi Lowry's life will be in the future post pandemic as my Mom was a hugger. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, please give to the National Niemann-Pick Foundation (nnpdf.org) AND/OR The Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church Shelbyville, Illinois to assist local families in need. Memorials may be mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

