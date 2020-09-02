Sandra S. "Susie" Krutsinger

July 18, 1947 - Aug. 30, 2020

ARGENTA - Sandra S. "Susie" Krutsinger 73, of Argenta, Illinois passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Illinois.

A visitation celebrating Susie's life will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. In keeping with the orders from the State of Illinois, attendance to the visitation time will be limited to fifty people, social distancing requirements are recommended, and face coverings should be worn. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Susie was born July 18, 1947, the daughter of Wayne and Maxine (Edwards) Manning. She married Charles M. "Max" Krutsinger on October 16, 1965. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2012. They had a son: Bret Alan and an infant daughter: Tracy Sue both who have preceded her in death. Susie had formerly worked as an accountant for many area banks and businesses. She had formerly owned and operated Krutsinger Properties and was a member of the Decatur Landlord's Association. She also is a member of the Red Hat Society and attended The Bridge Church in Argenta, Illinois.

Surviving are her sister: Shirley (Richard) Wallace of Argenta; brothers: Bob (Peggy) Manning and David "Squeak" (Diana) Manning all of Argenta; grandson: James Krutsinger; granddaughters: Jessica Krutsinger, Shae Heckel, and Shannon Berry; daughter-in-law: Tamara Krutsinger; sisters-in-law: Barbara Whitehead, Sally Manning, and Jane Tipton; five great-grandchildren, an uncle, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, numerous friends, two special care-givers, and her cat Missy.

Susie was preceded in death by her husband, children, parents, grandparents, and two brothers: Larry "Ike" Manning and Dan Manning.

Susie was very outgoing, quick witted, fun loving, and never met a stranger. She loved her family, friends, and anyone who would play games with her and she always played to win.