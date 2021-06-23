Sandra Kay Smothers

June 26, 1970 - June 21, 2021

DECATUR - Sandra Kay Smothers, 50, of Decatur passed away June 21, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl, Decatur. Visitation will be 11:00 - 1:00 on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

Sandra was born June 26, 1970 in Decatur, the daughter of Eddie Smothers and Brenda (Smith) Weirauch. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and could always be found cheering for the Chicago Bears when they were playing. Sandra enjoyed fishing and playing ball in her spare time.

She is survived by her parents: Eddie Smothers and Brenda Weirauch; siblings: James (Chris) Smothers of Decatur, Sheila (Kurt) Strobel of Maroa, and Jeffery Smothers of Decatur; special nieces: Kendra Robinson of Warrensburg and Kaitlyn Cooper of Maroa.

Sandra was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.