Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sara J. Jerome
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Sara J. Jerome (nee Zimmerman)

DECATUR - Sara J. Jerome (nee Zimmerman), 87, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. An avid traveler, Sara was past President of the Decatur Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a 56-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Teachers Society, past Secretary of Decatur Area Retired Teachers Association (DARTA), as well as an application reader for Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA). Sara was a music lover who played piano for over 20 years at McKinley Court Nursing Home in Decatur.

Beloved wife of the late Don; loving mother of Don "DH", Jr. (fiance Jocelyn Zilch); proud grandmother of Jake Howard and Spencer Joseph Jerome; dear brother of Samuel "SK" (Barbara) Zimmerman; fond aunt of Debbie (Julie Bush) and Kelly (Michelle) Zimmerman.

Visitation Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL. Visitation continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church 901 N. Main St., Decatur. Interment Lakeside Cemetery Pekin, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cunningham Children's Home at www.cunninghamhome.org are appreciated. Info www.brintlingerandearl.com or (217)875-1283.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home
2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
901 N. Main St., Decatur, IL
Jun
19
Interment
2:00p.m.
Lakeside Cemetery
Address Not Available, Pekin, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
DH and family, I am sorry for your loss. While I didn´t know your mother, it sounds like she was an amazing person.
Rick Rader
Other
July 3, 2021
I taught with Sara many years ago at Harris School. She was a special lady! Sharon Mahoney Rogers
sharon Mahoney rogers
Friend
June 18, 2021
DH, Bob and I are so very sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. Please let us know if there is anything you need.
Stephanie Spresser
Other
June 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom DH--I hope all your happy memories of her help you through this time.
Pamela Richards
June 18, 2021
D.H. and Family . We offer our sympathy to you. We enjoyed Sara as a friend neighbor and fellow teacher.
Bob and Pat Richards
June 18, 2021
Sara was a wonderful person who will hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew her.
Alice Eversole
Friend
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results