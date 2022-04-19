Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sara Catherine Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
Send Flowers

Sara Catherine Johnson

Nov. 12, 1971 - Apr. 17, 2022

SULLIVAN - Sara Catherine Johnson, 50, of Greenbrier, TN, formerly of Sullivan, IL, passed away 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Celebration of life visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Network for Organ Sharing: 700 N 4th St., Richmond, VA, 23219.

Sara was born November 12, 1971, in Decatur, IL; the daughter of Gerald and Sharon (Evans) Rohman. She married Chris Johnson on July 2, 2011 in Sullivan, IL; he survives. Sara was an avid shopper; she loved her cats and her job.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Johnson of Greenbrier, TN; daughters: Andrea Miller of Lovington, IL and Allison Miller of Lovington, IL; brother, David (Terri) Rohman of Greenbrier, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
503 W. Jackson Street, IL
Funeral services provided by:
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McMullin-Young Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.