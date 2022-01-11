Menu
Sara Elizabeth Pinkley
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Sara Elizabeth Pinkley

Nov. 18, 1945 - Jan. 8, 2022

DECATUR - Sara Elizabeth Pinkley, 76, passed away January 8, 2022.

Private Family Services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Sara was born November 18, 1945 in Decatur, the daughter of Elvin Clarence and Lena Katherine (Feezel) Pinkley. Sara was a Registered Respiratory Therapist for 43 years until her retirement. She began her career in Springfield at Memorial Medical Center and then continued her career in northern Illinois. Sara loved knitting and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her brother, Stephen C. Pinkley and wife, Cheryl of Decatur; twin sister, Vada R. Wond and husband, William of Decatur; sister, Ellen D. Henton and husband, Larry of Taylorville; and several nieces and nephews.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
ELLEN AND FAMILY, SO SORRY TO READ OF THE PASSING OF YOUR SISTER, MAY YOUR FOND MEMORIES COMFORT YOU IN THIS SORROWFUL TIME. GOD BLESS
Linda Cunningham Rutledge
January 12, 2022
