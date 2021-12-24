Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Seth M. "Junior" Dingley III
FUNERAL HOME
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
302 West Main Street
Shelbyville, IL

Seth "Junior" M. Dingley III

Died on Dec. 19, 2021

PEKIN - Seth "Junior" Michael Dingley III, five-week-old son of Alisha (Reider) Cochran and Seth Dingley Jr., passed away at 5:48 a.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in UnityPoint Health in Pekin, IL.

He leaves behind his parents of Pekin; brother, Jaxon Cochran of Pekin; grandparents: Susan (Winston) Gordon of Shelbyville, Anthony Reider of Decatur and Nancy Dingley of Eddyville, KY; great-grandparents, Julie (Dale) Navis of Shelbyville and Donna Howell of Shelbyville; aunt, Tamra (John) Birdwell of Shelbyville; uncles: Eric Wakeland of Shelbyville, Tony Pita (Jessica Harshbargar) of Roanoke, T.J. Reider of Decatur and Paul (Melissa) Moore of Surprise, AZ.

Preceding him in death were his grandfather, Seth Michael Dingley and great-grandfather, Chip Reider.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lockart-Green Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.