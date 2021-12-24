Seth "Junior" M. Dingley III

Died on Dec. 19, 2021

PEKIN - Seth "Junior" Michael Dingley III, five-week-old son of Alisha (Reider) Cochran and Seth Dingley Jr., passed away at 5:48 a.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in UnityPoint Health in Pekin, IL.

He leaves behind his parents of Pekin; brother, Jaxon Cochran of Pekin; grandparents: Susan (Winston) Gordon of Shelbyville, Anthony Reider of Decatur and Nancy Dingley of Eddyville, KY; great-grandparents, Julie (Dale) Navis of Shelbyville and Donna Howell of Shelbyville; aunt, Tamra (John) Birdwell of Shelbyville; uncles: Eric Wakeland of Shelbyville, Tony Pita (Jessica Harshbargar) of Roanoke, T.J. Reider of Decatur and Paul (Melissa) Moore of Surprise, AZ.

Preceding him in death were his grandfather, Seth Michael Dingley and great-grandfather, Chip Reider.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.