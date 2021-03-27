Menu
Sharon E. Simmons
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Sharon E. Simmons

Feb. 20, 1952 - March 19, 2021

CLINTON - Sharon E. Simmons, 69, of Clinton, IL, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Sharon was born February 20, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Armsworth) Sutton. A member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton, Sharon worked as an Emergency Room Technician at Dr. John Warner Hospital in Clinton until retiring.

Surviving are her siblings: Brian (Sue) Sutton of Florida, Alan Sutton of OH, Teresa Sutton of Decatur and Mark Sutton of TX.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 27, 2021.
I'm sorry to see that Sharon passed away. She was a great friend to me. Prayers to all of you.
Sue McDermith (Sheppard)
March 28, 2021
Sharon always asked about my kids and was genuinely concerned. She was a fun co-worker. Never knew what she would say! RIP and memories of you will never be forgotten
Michelle Valentine
March 27, 2021
