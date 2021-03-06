Menu
Sharon K. Wright
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street
Decatur, IL

Sharon K. Wright

Apr. 11, 1954 - Mar. 4, 2021

DECATUR - Sharon K. Wright, 66, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Sharon was born April 11, 1954, in Decatur, the daughter of James Powell and Florence (Challans) Corn. She enjoyed quilting and cooking. Sharon married Hershel "Ray" Wright on February 26, 1972.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters: Yvonne (Sam) Critchfield and Stephanie (Marvin) Ford; brothers: Darrell (Rose) Powell and Michael Chaney; sister, Darlene (Tom) White; grandchildren: Amber (Christopher) Ridgeway, Brittany Critchfield, Hershel Critchfield, Nick Ford, and Caden Ford, and nine great-grandchildren. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Terry Chaney and William (Billy) Powell; and daughter, Wendy Wright.

Graveside services to celebrate Sharon's life will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Harristown Cemetery in Harristown. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday, March 8, 2021 at Dawson and Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home in Decatur.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street, Decatur, IL
Mar
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Harristown Cemetery
Harristown, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
