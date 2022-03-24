Menu
Shawna Leigh Woolington-Banks

Aug. 16, 1971 - March 17, 2022

DECATUR - Shawna Leigh Woolington-Banks, 50, of Decatur, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Shawna was born August 16, 1971 to Terri L. Woolington and Thomas R. Wilson. Shawna was employed by the Wharf in Decatur, IL. She was a loving mother to three beautiful girls and two very special grandkids. Her life was devoted to her family who loved her immensely.

Surviving are Shawna's three daughters: Shelby Banks, Jessica Banks, Payge Banks; one granddaughter, Macie Page; and one grandson, Lakelyn Banks; mother, Terri Morey; brother, Jason Stewart (Tracy); grandma, Dorothy Woolington; aunt, Lori Gagnon; one niece, two nephews and two cousins.

Proceeded in death by son, Timothy Banks; great-grandparents; grandpa, Wayne Woolington; and other family and friends.

Shawna was our sunshine to everyday and a diamond that dazzled. She is so loved and will be greatly missed by all.

A special "THANK YOU" to the Gift of Hope, for all their hard work, support, and words of kindness. Shawna will live on, through many others!

Memorial Service will be held at the Life Foursquare Church at 2954 W. Ash, Decatur, IL, 62526, on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 24, 2022.
