Shelby Joanne Williams

May 7, 1945 - Sept. 5, 2020

DECATUR - Shelby Joanne Williams, 75, of Decatur, Illinois died at 6:45 a.m. on September 5, 2020 at home at Tanglewood Village Retirement Community.

Shelby was born May 7, 1945 in Decatur, the daughter of Shelby Henry and Jaunita Pauline (Reed) Cochran. Shelby married Jerry Long in 1962. She later married David Williams in 1985.

Surviving are her daughters, Jodi (Amelia) Long of Galesburg, Illinois; Julie (Bryan) Horath of Mt. Zion; siblings (Traci) Steiner, Kalie (Ben) Bone, Brittany (Wanhoe Kim) Steiner, and Jordan Horath; and three great-grandsons, Bentley, Sawyer, and Beau.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Vernon Cochran; brother-in-law, Howard Rostek; and two nephews.

Shelby attended Mt. Zion High School. She received her Associates degree from Richland Community College and attended Sangamon State University in Springfield (UIS). Shelby retired from the US Census Bureau in 2014. She worked many jobs over the years – from carhop to ceramic shop business owner to domestic violence counselor to senior center activity director; Shelby was always eager to try new experiences! Shelby lived in Shelbyville for many years with her husband Dave where they operated the Williams House Bed and Breakfast. They enjoyed traveling together throughout the country, taking over 10 riverboat cruises on the Mississippi. One of Shelby's major life highlights was a trip to Israel in 1981. She was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed history. Shelby's faith was important in her life. She attended Elwin United Methodist Church for years where she made many lasting friendships. She also later attended Glad Tidings Church in Decatur. Above all – Shelby was a devoted mother, a caring wife and sister, as well as a true and loyal friend.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service for family will occur Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Decatur. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Cross Foundation, P.O. Box 1103 Effingham, Illinois 62401. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.