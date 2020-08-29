Shelly A. Walker

Dec. 8, 1962 - Aug. 27, 2020

DECATUR - Shelly A. Walker, 57, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Shelly was born December 8, 1962 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Gerald and Patricia (Sargent) Roderick. She was a hair stylist and enjoyed working with her daughter. Shelly also enjoyed horses, her Jeep Wrangler, and most of all spending time with her grandson. She married Kevin L. Walker on March 8, 1983. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2018.

Shelly is survived by her children Natashia (Justin) Bruggemann and Brad Walker, grandson Charlie Bruggemann, and sister Jeri (Daniel) Shulten.

Shelly is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Private family services to celebrate Shelly's life will be held.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.