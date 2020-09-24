Shirley Ann Turner NOV. 27, 1946 - SEPT. 17, 2020 CANON CITY, COLORADO - Shirley Ann Turner, 73, of Canon City, Colorado, formerly of Mount Zion, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in Saint Thomas More Hospital. Services to celebrate Shirley's life will begin with a time of visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until service time on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Following visitation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM with Minister Rocky Woolery officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Mount Zion Christian Church. Shirley was born Nov. 27, 1946 in Danville, the daughter of Billy and Patricia Peel. She married Gaylan Lee Turner on June 6, 1970. Shirley was a teacher for 34 years. She was most recently a second-grade teacher at Dennis Elementary School. She previously taught at Lincoln Elementary School. She was a member of Mount Zion Christian Church. She was a former member of South Side Country Club. Shirley was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are her daughters: Stacey Turner and Molly Turner of Canon City, Colorado; sisters: Karen Brown (Ken) and Donna Richardson; and brothers: Larry Peel (Debbie) and Michael Peel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylan Turner, her parents, and her grandparents. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com .