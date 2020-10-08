Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley D. Henrichsmeyer

Shirley D. Henrichsmeyer

Nov. 14, 1933 - Oct. 6, 2020

DECATUR - Shirley D. Henrichsmeyer, 86, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Shirley was born November 14, 1933 in Macon, Illinois, the daughter of Richard and Marvel (Thurston) Cook. She was a realtor with Vieweg and was previously employed with Duke Realty and the LSA. Shirley was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the PEO. She married Glenn R. Henrichsmeyer on September 23, 1956. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1996.

Shirley is survived by her children: Alan Henrichsmeyer (Jaden McBride) and Amy (John) Stock; grandchildren: Kayley Stock (Clint Sullivan) and Kassey Stock; nephew, Kevin (Deb) Reeder and special friend, Jan Bryant.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Jean Hendrickson.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Wade for all of his compassionate care.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic private family services will be held. Services will streamed at https://spldecatur.online.church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff - North Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.