Shirley D. Henrichsmeyer

Nov. 14, 1933 - Oct. 6, 2020

DECATUR - Shirley D. Henrichsmeyer, 86, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Shirley was born November 14, 1933 in Macon, Illinois, the daughter of Richard and Marvel (Thurston) Cook. She was a realtor with Vieweg and was previously employed with Duke Realty and the LSA. Shirley was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the PEO. She married Glenn R. Henrichsmeyer on September 23, 1956. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1996.

Shirley is survived by her children: Alan Henrichsmeyer (Jaden McBride) and Amy (John) Stock; grandchildren: Kayley Stock (Clint Sullivan) and Kassey Stock; nephew, Kevin (Deb) Reeder and special friend, Jan Bryant.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Jean Hendrickson.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Wade for all of his compassionate care.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic private family services will be held. Services will streamed at https://spldecatur.online.church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.