Shirley Joann Tubbs

Shirley Joann (Jodie) Tubbs

Nov. 29, 1931 - Oct. 9, 2020

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Arizona – Shirley Joann (Jodie) Tubbs, 88, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, in her home in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Shirley was born November 29, 1931, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Rosco and Jewell Burns. She married Ernie Tubbs in 1981, moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ in 2014 to be with her daughter Linda (Tennyson) Kroll (Doug) and her extended family. She was an avid card and dominos player, loved to thrift shop, and was a computer whiz like her brother, Bill Burns.

Surviving are her daughter: Linda (Tennyson) Kroll (Doug) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; sons: Randy Tennyson (Gretchen) of Reedsburg, WI and Bill Tull (Kelly) of Cincinnati, OH. Grandsons and Granddaughters: Jason Wrigley (Jennifer), Tyler Kroll, CJ Tennyson (Stefani), Shilo Tennyson (Jaime), Ashley Tennyson, Tara Tull, Cassie Lacy (Brian), Hannah Powell, Michael, Rachel, and Jacob Tull. Also seven great grandsons, five great granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister Evelyn Bailey, husband Ernie Tubbs, daughter Debra Rhamy, and brother Bill Burns.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 31, 2020.
