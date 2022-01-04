Shirley Ann McElyea

Nov. 19, 1934 - Dec. 29, 2021

DECATUR - Shirley Ann McElyea, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 surrounded by her son and granddaughters.

Shirley will be laid to rest with her late husband, Jack P. McElyea, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Riverton, IL. Shirley was born on November 19, 1934 in Charleston, Missouri, the daughter of George A. Cox and Emma L. (Jeffords) Cox.

The family moved to Salem, IL. where she graduated from Salem Community High School and was active in roller skating, competing in local and state competitions.

She married her husband, Jack P. McElyea on March 12, 1965 and they moved to Decatur, IL, where she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Tom Brinkoetter and Company Realtors for over 25 years.

Shirley was a member of South Shores Christian Church, and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her son, Jeffrey J. McElyea of Decatur, IL; granddaughters: Hannah and Olivia McElyea of Decatur, IL; great-grandson, Owen Maverick Mohn and great-granddaughter, Coraline Eleanore Mohn of Decatur, IL; and sister, Sue Mulvaney of Kinmundy, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Jack; ten brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at South Shores Christian Church in Decatur, IL. Memorial contributions and messages of condolence may be sent to South Shores Christian Church in Decatur, IL.