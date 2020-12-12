Menu
Shirley J. Young
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL

Shirley J. Young

Feb. 17, 1936 - Dec. 4, 2020

IRVING - Shirley J. Young, 84, of Irving, IL passed away on December 4, 2020 in Citrus Springs, FL.

She was born on February 17, 1936 to Robert and Ethel (Weller) Furness and was the youngest of 10 children.

She married the love of her life Robert Young on August 5, 1955. They spent 65 wonderful years together and was recently able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. She worked at caterpillar in engineering as the first woman supervisor and retired from there after 33 years of service. She was an avid golfer and won many championships and tournaments. She was a member of Southside Country Club in Decatur, IL and Twisted Oaks in Beverly Hills, FL. She was also a member of First Congregational Church in Decatur, IL.

Surviving is her husband, Robert Young; her children: Brian (Natalie) Young of New Palestine, IN and Michele (Larry) Bafford of Decatur, IL; her grandchildren: Seth Young, Brooke Duncan and Evin Peters; her great-grandchildren: Alexa Puckett and Jayden Duncan; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel Furness; sisters: Opal, Fern, Wilma and Doris; brothers: Robert, Harold, Merle, Keith and Wayne.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life is postponed until summer to allow all family to be present.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So saddened to hear about your mother. Michelle. I never met her but I know you were very close and you will miss her terribly. So very sorry!
Nancy Newell
January 21, 2021
I was thinking of Shirley & Carol a few days ago. They were so nice to me when we joined SSCC. Sorry for your loss! God be with you all!!!
Marcia Burg
December 14, 2020
My sympathies to Bob and the family. I knew and worked with both Bob and Shirley for many years at Caterpiller. Shirley was always a very nice lady to work with. She will be missed.
Paul R. Meredith
December 12, 2020
