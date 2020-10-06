Stanley Edwin Elsasser, Jr.

July 18, 1969 - Sept. 28, 2020

SALTILLO, Mississippi - Stanley Edwin Elsasser, Jr. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home in Saltillo, MS. He was born July 18, 1969 in Clinton, IL to Stanley Edwin Elsasser, Sr. and Janice Marie Bray Elsasser. Stan was an Army Veteran of the Gulf War, where he obtained the rank of Corporal before his discharge. He worked for over 20 years in the oil and gas industry with Deloitte, where he was the manager of the consulting department. Stan was currently attending Itawamba Community College where he was studying to become a Respiratory Therapist. He was passionate about working with the Human Rights Campaign, and enjoyed skydiving, repelling, hand gliding, woodworking and working in his yard.

Left to cherish his memory, his spouse, Jeffrey K. Cates-Elsasser, of Houston, TX, whom he married March 21, 2014. His children, Damian Elsasser (Hayley) of Decatur, IL, Katie Elsasser of Canada and Etta Cates-Elsasser of Houston, TX; his mother, Janice Marie Bray Wagner, of Clinton, IL; his three sisters, Angela Knowles, Audra May and April Polen-Mandrell, all of Clinton, IL, a grandchild, Kypton Elsasser of Decatur, IL; and special friends, Joseph and Lenora McCaskill of St. Louis, MO, and the Class of 2021, ICC Respiratory Therapy Program.

He was preceded in death by his father, and his brother, Jason L. Elsasser.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Human Rights Campaign, 1640 Rhodes Island Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20036 or at www.give.hrc.org or to the Aids Foundation Houston, 6260 Westpark Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77057 or at www.aidshelp.org