Stanley Lee Tuggle

Oct. 15, 1937 - Nov. 17, 2020

DECATUR - Stanley Lee Tuggle, 83, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Lincolnshire Memory Care, Decatur, IL. Stan was born October 15, 1937, son of Norman and Naomi (Weaver) Tuggle. Stan married Kay Pullins, June 22, 1958. He started working for Bachrach Men's Clothing in the Spring of 1955 and retired as the Vice President in 1992. Stan was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.

Left to cherish memories are his wife, Kay, of 62 years; sister Peggy Moffett; son Todd (Jennifer) Tuggle of Decatur; grandchildren: Samuel (Brandi) Tuggle, Seth (Jenica) Tuggle, Blake (Taylor) Smith, Hannah Tuggle and Kaylee Tuggle; and great-grandchildren: William, Aniyah, Jeffery, Evelyn and Tenley.

The family would like to thank the Hospice nursing staff and the nursing staff at Lincolnshire MC.

Graveside services to celebrate Stan's life will be at 1:00 PM on Monday (November 23, 2020) at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Child 1st Center, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and face masks will be required for those in attendance.

The family of Stan Tuggle has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with his funeral arrangements. Please view his obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
