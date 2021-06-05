Menu
Stephanie J. Augustine
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Stephanie J. Augustine

May 14, 1957 - June 3, 2021

DECATUR - Stephanie J. Augustine 64, of Decatur, IL passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends for visitation, Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion and on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to one of Stephanie's favorite charities: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Paw Print Ministries, Baby Talk, Starr Riding Program, Starting Pointe, Ambucs, Alzheimer's Association, or the Brain Support Network. Stephanie was born May 14, 1957, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Ronald and Sandra J. (Ballinger) Augustine. She had worked for the IBEW #146. Stephanie was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Surviving is her father: Ronald Augustine of Decatur; siblings: Glenn Augustine (Connie) of Lake Lillian, MN, Diana Clark (Carl) of Decatur and Jeffrey Augustine (Debra) of Decatur.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother.

Share memories, and read an expanded obituary for Stephanie at dawsonwikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
IL
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
