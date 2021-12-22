Menu
Stephen Wallis Bromley
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Stephen Wallis Bromley

Dec. 4, 1959 - Dec. 17, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Stephen Wallis Bromley, 62, passed away in his home in Mt Zion, IL, on December 17, 2021.

He was born December 4, 1959, in Decatur, IL, the son of Wallis and Judy (Sprague) Bromley. Steve grew up in rural Macon and attended school there, graduating from Macon High School in 1978. He worked on the family farm and later went to work for Caterpillar in Decatur.

Steve married Vicky Irwin, and the two later divorced. They had two sons: Ryan and Cole, who survive. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing and anything to do with nature. Steve was a much loved, son, brother, father, and grandfather.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallis S. and Gladys Bromley and Ben and Hazel Sprague. He is survived by his beloved companion, Beverly Grant; parents, Wallis and Judy Bromley; sons: Ryan and Cole (Brianna) Bromley; sisters: Carol (Sam) Jackson of Phoenix, AZ, and Amy (Jim) Ofcarcik of Taylorville, IL; and several grandchildren, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be sent to the Mt Zion Food Pantry, c/o Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 W Main St, Mt Zion, IL 62549, St. Jude's Childrens

Hospital, or Make a Wish Foundation. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Stephen. Condolences may be left to Stephens family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to Steve's family. I knew Steve in HS back in his Ironmen band days;). We played the trumpet together. I have found memories of Steve and his buddy Brian getting our whole trumpet section in trouble and making us all laugh. So sorry to hear about losing Steve.
Livingood Brenda
Friend
December 28, 2021
Steve was always joking around when we were young. He will be missed by many. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lucinda Linton (Wiseman)
Family
December 24, 2021
We always think of Steve's great smile. Our hearts go out to you upon your tremendous loss. Our thoughts, love and prayers
Joe and Sheryl Murray family
December 23, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Steve lived next door to me and he was a great neighbor. I´ll miss our driveway chats while working outside. Prayers for Beverly, Cole and all of Steve´s family and friends.
Jane Innis
Other
December 22, 2021
