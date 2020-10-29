Stephen Ray Gentry

August 21, 1948 - Oct. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Stephen Ray Gentry, 72, of Decatur, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:59 p.m.

There will be a private family graveside service on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Mt. Gilead Cemetery with Pastor Mark Cooper officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

He was the son of Andy and Thelma (Robertson) Gentry. Stephen was born in Decatur on August 21, 1948. Stephen served in the U.S. Army. He worked at PPG Shipping, retiring in 2008. He married Mary Beck on November 18, 1967 in Decatur, IL.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Mary of Decatur; son, Charles (Lisa) Gentry of Decatur; daughters: Stephanie Gentry and Andrea (John) Snyder, all of Decatur; and granddaughter Emma Lou Snyder. He was preceded by his parents; one brother; and one sister.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.Tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.