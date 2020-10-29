Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stephen Ray Gentry

Stephen Ray Gentry

August 21, 1948 - Oct. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Stephen Ray Gentry, 72, of Decatur, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:59 p.m.

There will be a private family graveside service on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Mt. Gilead Cemetery with Pastor Mark Cooper officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

He was the son of Andy and Thelma (Robertson) Gentry. Stephen was born in Decatur on August 21, 1948. Stephen served in the U.S. Army. He worked at PPG Shipping, retiring in 2008. He married Mary Beck on November 18, 1967 in Decatur, IL.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Mary of Decatur; son, Charles (Lisa) Gentry of Decatur; daughters: Stephanie Gentry and Andrea (John) Snyder, all of Decatur; and granddaughter Emma Lou Snyder. He was preceded by his parents; one brother; and one sister.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.Tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.