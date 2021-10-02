Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Theodore Reynolds
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Stephen Theodore Reynolds

Aug. 29, 1959 - Sept. 27, 2021

FORT SMITH, Arkansas - Stephen Theodore Reynolds, 62, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, formerly of Decatur, passed away September 27, 2021 surrounded by his sisters and cousin.

Memorial service will be 11:30 AM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorial Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery with military rites by the US Army and Macon County Honor Guard.

Stephen was born August 29, 1959, the son of Helen (Pullins) and Larry Reynolds. He proudly served our country in the United States Army.

Stephen worked for 27 years at Prairie Farms Ice Cream Plant, retiring in 2018. He was a practicing Messianic Jew and loved learning about Israel. As any veteran, he was a fighter and fought a long hard battle and knew he was either going to get better or get PERFECT. He is PERFECT now.

Stephen is survived by his sisters: Deborah Turney, Lori (Joel) Leihser, and Cathy (Brian) Elliott; five nephews; three nieces; five great-nephews; three great-nieces; and one great-great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents Larry Reynolds and Helen Pullins; and a nephew, Kyle Turney.

Stephen would like to leave you with: "Good luck. Hang in there. I wish you all the Best! Shalom."

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home
Decatur, IL
Oct
7
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to learn of the loss of your brother. May the beautiful memories of the life that all of you shared be what gets you through the days ahead. Much love to all three of you girls... Vicky
Vicky DeWitt-Bujack
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results