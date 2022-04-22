Steven Wayne Lentz

Sept. 29, 1943 - April 17, 2022

MACON, Missouri - Steven Wayne Lentz, 78, of Macon, MO, passed away at his home on Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Steven was born on September 29, 1943, in Lee's Summit, MO, the son of Elwood and Mabel Lentz. After high school, Steven served in the United States Navy. He was married to Vonnell McIver on June 25, 1999. Steven had a career in insurance. After retiring, he was a "Jack of all trades" from hauling dirt and gravel to cutting trees for people. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He received the title of Missouri Master Angler by the Department of Conservation. Steven and Von were the owner's and operator's of the Macon 63 Gun Club from 2011, until closing in 2020. He truly enjoyed the youth shoots and watching them progress.

Steven is survived by his wife, Von; one son, Trenton Lentz (Stephanie); one daughter, Tiffeny Smith (Randy); four stepsons: Scott Duncan (Jennifer), Jeff Duncan, David Duncan (Alison), and Jason Castleman (Angie); eight grandchildren: Erin Lentz-Bradshaw, Kacee Lentz-Bradshaw, Dakota Lentz, Dallas Lentz, Denver Lentz, Trenton Lentz, Zachary Castleman, and Abby Castleman; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Phillip.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Elliott Funeral Home in Atlanta, MO. A casual visitation will be from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, at the funeral home. Anyone wanting to say a few words honoring Steven, are invited to do so.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Macon FFA.