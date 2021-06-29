Menu
Steven Lee "Red" "Steve" Skinner
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Steven Lee "Steve" "Red" Skinner

DECATUR - Steven Lee "Steve" "Red" Skinner, 45, of Decatur, IL passed away on June 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Services to celebrate Steve's life will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harper Ferry Cemetery in Palmer, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Please view Steve's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
