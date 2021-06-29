Steven Lee "Steve" "Red" Skinner

DECATUR - Steven Lee "Steve" "Red" Skinner, 45, of Decatur, IL passed away on June 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Services to celebrate Steve's life will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harper Ferry Cemetery in Palmer, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

